Rhode Island Deer Hunting Permits Go on Sale August 1

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced Monday that deer permits for legal regulated hunting, including the “all outdoors” package, will go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 1, online and at local sales agents. In addition, the agency’s summer deer survey opens Aug. 1.

Deer permits are sold as antlered or antlerless deer permits. Hunters must have the appropriate deer permit in their possession to legally hunt and harvest any antlered or antlerless deer. The cost of each deer permit for residents is $13 online or $13.50 at a sales agent; for non-residents, the cost is $26.50 online or $27.50 at a sales agent. The cost for the resident “all outdoors” package (five antlerless and two antlered deer permits) is $78 online or $81 at a sales agent. There is an enhanced access fee applied to purchases at sales agent locations that are used to offset the administrative costs to bill, track, and account transactions at sales agent locations and support system development, operation, support, and maintenance. Visit DEM’s Rhode Island Outdoors online system or find a vendor near you on DEM’s list of local sales agents.

For the fourth year in a row, DEM is encouraging all members of the public to participate in a summer deer survey, which is a community science initiative designed to monitor deer during the summer months. All live deer sightings can be reported from Aug. 1-Sept. 30. This information is helpful in determining the number of fawns that survive after common causes of mortality such as predators, weather, and deer vehicle collisions are considered. This data will help the DEM Division of Fish & Wildlife (DFW) obtain fawn-to-doe ratios and an index of reproductive rates through time, informing sustainable management of the state’s deer population.

To participate in this year’s survey, the public can submit their reports via Survey123, an online survey platform that also hosts DFW’s Herp Observer and Wild Turkey Brood Survey. The Survey123 smartphone app allows users to record observations on the go. Participants will need to download the Survey123 app prior to opening the survey link. Observations also can be submitted on a computer. To report observations via Survey123, please use the following link on your smartphone or computer: https://arcg.is/1SCKWi0.

Tips to Remember during the Deer Survey:

Record deer observed from dawn to dusk (when headlights are not used for driving).

Record all deer you see.

Do not include multiple observations if you are sure the same deer is being seen repeatedly.

Do not include trail camera counts in your observations.

Fawns don’t always have spots in September. They have a short snout compared with adults.

A hunter education course is required for new hunters and is offered as part of DFW’s Hunter Education Program. To date, more than 40,000 people have completed a hunter safety course in Rhode Island, helping to reduce accidents in the state and elsewhere. A complete schedule is available of all upcoming hunter education programs.

Hunting has a long tradition in Rhode Island, contributing toward obtaining local food, supporting family customs, connecting people with nature, and attracting tourism to the state. Hunters and anglers purchase around 70,000 licenses, permits, stamps, and tags each year and contribute more than $235 million to the economy. Revenue generated from license and permit sales support Rhode Island fish and wildlife conservation programs. A critical source of funding, these monies are leveraged to match federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program dollars that support outdoor recreational opportunities for fishing, hunting, and boating in Rhode Island.

DEM works actively to protect and enhance wildlife habitat in Rhode Island forests and management areas to ensure healthier, more diverse, and abundant wildlife populations. Habitat restoration and wildlife conservation is funded by state hunting license fees and the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration program.

