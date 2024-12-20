‘Tis the Season to Recycle Your Christmas Tree to Improve River Habitats

The Rhode Island DEM is teaming up with the Rhode Island Chapter of Trout Unlimited (TU) once again for the annual ‘Trees for Trout’ habitat restoration initiative. The program, which repurposes donated conifer Christmas trees to enhance habitats for wild brook trout and other aquatic life, will host its next collection event early in the new year.

What: ‘Trees for Trout’ Christmas tree collection

When: Saturday, Jan. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Arcadia Check Station, Wood River Arcadia Management Area, 2224 Ten Rod Rd, Exeter

Organizers are encouraging Rhode Islanders to contribute their used Christmas trees to support the program’s success. DEM and TU remind donors to follow these guidelines:

Only natural, real Christmas trees will be accepted. Artificial trees or those treated with fire-retardant chemicals are not allowed.

Trees must be free of decorations, tinsel, ornaments, lights, and stands.

Whole conifer trees are required; trimmings will not be accepted.

Trees taller than 5 feet are preferred.

Large-scale donations from businesses are not permitted.

Reviving Rivers for Native Brook Trout

The Trees for Trout program, launched in 2018 by TU, uses donated trees in restoration projects that enhance river habitats. During summer, DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife collaborates with TU volunteers to build “conifer revetments.” These structures, created by placing trees strategically along riverbanks, stabilize banks and combat erosion. Over time, the trees decompose, integrating into the riverbank and creating protective spaces for brook trout and other aquatic species.

Eroding riverbanks often result in wider, shallower river channels that lack the depth and structure necessary to sustain aquatic life. Conifer revetments address these issues by slowing water flow, accumulating sediment, and reshaping channels to foster healthier ecosystems.

A Reminder on Disposal

DEM emphasizes that residents should never dispose of Christmas trees in waterways or on beaches, as doing so violates the Freshwater Wetlands Act. For proper tree disposal alternatives, visit the Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation’s website.

