Rhode Island was the Last of the Original 13 Colonies to Ratify the U.S. Constitution 234 Years Ago Today on May 29, 1790

In the annals of American history, Rhode Island holds a distinctive place not only as the last of the original thirteen colonies to ratify the United States Constitution but also as the first to declare independence from British rule. This dual legacy highlights Rhode Island’s fiercely independent spirit and its significant role in the early political landscape of the United States. Understanding Rhode Island’s path from its bold declaration of independence to its eventual acceptance of the Constitution provides insight into the challenges and complexities of forming a unified nation.

The Historical Context

On May 4, 1776, Rhode Island took a revolutionary step by becoming the first colony to formally renounce its allegiance to King George III, over two months before the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence. This bold move underscored Rhode Island’s commitment to self-governance and its pivotal role in the quest for American independence.

Following the American Revolution, the newly independent states faced the monumental task of creating a stable and effective national government. The Articles of Confederation, adopted during the war, had proven insufficient, leading to the Constitutional Convention of 1787. Delegates from twelve states convened in Philadelphia to draft a new Constitution that would provide a stronger federal framework. However, Rhode Island chose not to send delegates to the convention, opting instead to retain its hard-won independence and skepticism toward centralized authority.

Concerns and Opposition

Rhode Island’s hesitation stemmed from several factors. Firstly, there was a strong populist sentiment within the state. Many Rhode Islanders feared that the new Constitution would favor the wealthy elite and infringe upon the rights of ordinary citizens. The state’s economy was also a concern; Rhode Island’s robust maritime trade and distinctive economic practices led to fears that federal regulations could harm local interests.

Moreover, Rhode Island had a tradition of direct democracy and strong local governance, which many feared would be overshadowed by a powerful central government. The state had long been a haven for religious dissenters and those seeking greater personal freedoms, further amplifying its resistance to centralized authority.

The Path to Ratification

The journey to ratification was marked by intense debate and political maneuvering. Initially, Rhode Island’s General Assembly rejected the Constitution, reflecting the prevailing anti-federalist sentiment. The state even held a popular referendum on the Constitution in 1788, which resulted in an overwhelming rejection.

Despite these setbacks, the pressure on Rhode Island grew. By mid-1788, eleven states had ratified the Constitution, and the new federal government was set to commence operations. Rhode Island found itself increasingly isolated and faced economic repercussions as other states began to levy tariffs on its goods.

The turning point came with the realization that remaining outside the Union was unsustainable. Economic pressures and the threat of being treated as a foreign entity by neighboring states forced Rhode Island to reconsider its stance. Federalists within the state worked tirelessly to build support for ratification, emphasizing the concessions made during the Constitutional Convention, such as the promise of a Bill of Rights.

Ratification and Aftermath

On May 29, 1790, Rhode Island’s ratifying convention convened, and by a narrow margin, the state voted to ratify the Constitution. The final vote was 34 in favor and 32 against. Rhode Island’s ratification came with proposed amendments, reflecting its ongoing concerns about federal overreach and the protection of individual liberties.

Rhode Island’s entry into the Union marked the completion of the foundational phase of the United States. The state’s eventual acceptance of the Constitution underscored the pragmatic realization that unity was essential for economic stability and political influence.

Legacy

Rhode Island’s delayed ratification highlights the complexities and regional differences that shaped the early United States. The state’s initial resistance and eventual acceptance illustrate the broader national struggle to balance federal and state powers—a debate that continues to resonate in American politics.

Moreover, Rhode Island’s pioneering declaration of independence on May 4, 1776, remains a testament to its early and steadfast commitment to liberty. This act of defiance set a precedent for the other colonies and demonstrated Rhode Island’s leadership in the fight for American independence.

Today, Rhode Island’s story serves as a reminder of the importance of dissent and dialogue in a democracy. The state’s cautious approach and insistence on protections for individual rights helped shape the evolving constitutional framework, ensuring that the new nation would be resilient and inclusive.

In reflecting on Rhode Island’s place in history, we gain a deeper appreciation for the dynamic and often contentious process that forged the United States. The state’s legacy is one of staunch independence and eventual collaboration, contributing to the rich tapestry of American democracy.

