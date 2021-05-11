RI Senate passes bill aimed at allowing unemployed to go back to work while keeping $300 weekly federal benefit

The Rhode Island Senate today approved legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin intended to put Rhode Islanders back to work while still allowing them to take advantage of federal support.

The bill is intended to ensure an incentivized workforce that can help Rhode Island’s economic recovery while also using available federal funding to help Rhode Islanders support themselves and stimulate the economy.

“Many businesses, especially in the service industries like hospitality, are now having trouble finding workers, even though our unemployment rate is still higher than usual. It’s a nationwide issue, but in places like Rhode Island where the hospitality and restaurant industries are a significant portion of our economy, it’s particularly concerning. We need those industries to be ready for a resurgence as people are vaccinated and go back to traveling this summer,” said Senator Goodwin (D-Dist. 1, Providence). “We shouldn’t say no to federal dollars that can also stimulate our state’s economy and help the partially employed make ends meet, but we also should ensure that it’s more rewarding to work than stay on unemployment.”

The legislation (2021-S 0858aa) would allow those receiving unemployment benefits to go to work and earn up to 150% of their unemployment insurance benefit amount – not including any federal boosts – before being cut off from unemployment. Currently, people lose unemployment once they earn more in wages than their state benefit. This is important because when people are ineligible to receive an unemployment payment, they are also cut off from the extra $300 per week federal boost. As long as they receive even a portion of their unemployment benefit, they also get the federal $300 boost.

Under this legislation, for example, someone with a $300 weekly benefit amount could earn up to $449 at work before losing their unemployment.

The bill would also increase the amount people can earn before having their benefits reduced. Rhode Islanders would be able to earn up to half of their benefit amount before having any earnings subtracted from their unemployment benefits. Right now, the threshold is 20%, so someone with a $300 weekly benefit starts having their wages subtracted from it once they earn $60 a week. Under the bill, that person could up to $150 without having any impact on their benefits.

The changes would take effect May 23.

The legislation will help businesses recover by incentivizing workers to take additional shifts and work more hours, because they can still keep some of their unemployment benefit.

“This legislation is a win-win for workers and businesses: It would allow people to earn more, keep more, and stay attached to the unemployment insurance system. And it would help businesses find and keep the talent they need,” said Senator Goodwin.

The legislation, which is supported by Gov. Daniel McKee, was fast-tracked through the General Assembly by legislative leaders to help businesses hire workers in time for the summer season. It now goes to the House of Representatives, which is scheduled to vote tomorrow on its companion legislation (2021-H 6249A) sponsored by Rep. Carol A. McEntee (D-Dist. 33, South Kingstown, Narragansett).

