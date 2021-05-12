(LISTEN) Bob Marley passed away 40 years ago today

Robert Nesta “Bob” Marley (February 6, 1945 – May 11, 1981)

Bob Marley passed away 40 years ago today from a malignant melanoma. The Jamaican singer, musician and songwriter served as a world ambassador for reggae music and sold more than 20 million records throughout his career—making him the first international superstar to emerge from the so-called Third World.

Bob was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994; in December 1999, his 1977 album “Exodus” was named Album of the Century by Time Magazine and his song “One Love” was designated Song of the Millennium by the BBC.

Since its release in 1984, Marley’s “Legend” compilation has annually sold over 250,000 copies according to Nielsen Sound Scan, and it is only the 17th album to exceed sales of 10 million copies since SoundScan began its tabulations in 1991. In 1963 Marley and Bunny Wailers founded Bob Marley and the Wailers. As a band they released many of the most popular songs known today such as “Is This Love” and “One Love”.

Bob Marley would be 76 years-old if he were still alive today.









Rest in peace.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!