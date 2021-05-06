RIP Arthur “Archie” S. Ferreira

Retired Detective Sergeant Arthur “Archie” S. Ferreira, 82, of Middletown, RI, died on April 25, 2021 in Sarasota, FL during a visit with his brother John. He was the husband of Eleanor (O’Connors) Ferreira for 59 years.

Arthur was born in Newport to the late Manuel and Isabel Ferreira. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1957 and proudly served in the US Marine Corps starting in 1958. After his return from Active Duty, he joined the Newport Police Department (NPD), retiring as Detective Sargent in 1986. During his employment with NPD, he earned his Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Salve Regina University. Art enjoyed several jobs during retirement, including time working for the Newport Restoration Foundation at Rough Point, and many years working at Memorial Funeral Home as a driver and crematory operator. Archie was proud of his career with the Police Department and his service in the USMC (once a Marine, always a Marine), but above all, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, was his greatest joy.

Arthur is survived by his wife Eleanor Ferreira, four children Lisa Golden (Robert), Steven Ferreira (Meg), Jeff Ferreira (Kerry), and Dan Ferreira (Jessica), and 11 beloved grandchildren: Amanda, Lauren (Kevin), Kelley, Amber, Lily, Dylan, Ryan, Courtney, Madison, Riley and Zoey, and two great grandchildren. He also leaves his brother John Ferreira of Sarasota.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Joseph Ferreira.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 12:00 Noon to 2:00pm at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. A memorial service will follow at 2:00pm in the funeral home.

