Newport Buzz Emergency Broadcast System: We have a missing cat in the 5th Ward!

Alright folks we have a missing 2-year-old tabby cat in the 5th Ward. Did you hear me? THE. 5TH. WARD!!!

Leo is an indoor cat and not used to being outside. He’s very friendly, though a bit shy, and does not wear a collar.

He was last seen on Roseneath Avenue.

Be on the lookout for this cat and report any sightings.

Please share and call 401-835-4661 when spotted or found.

