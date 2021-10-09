RIP Donald E. Champion

After a year long courageous battle with cancer, Donald E. Champion of Middletown, RI died peacefully in Manchester, NH on October 8, 2021 surrounded by his loving daughters. Born in Newport, he was the son of the late Margaret (Homer) and William J. Champion Jr.

Don served in the US Army from 1955 to 1957 and then transitioned to Newport Public Works. In 1965, he began his career with the US Postal Service and served until his retirement in 1995. As one who liked to keep busy, Don then began working part time at the Memorial Funeral Home and did so until 2015. Don was well known in his community and was dedicated to serving others. He volunteered for almost 30 years at the St. Joseph’s soup kitchen and donated blood on a regular basis. He enjoyed catering and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus. Don enjoyed playing cards at the “Knights” on Friday evenings and was an avid golfer. His passion was spending time with his family, especially if he could get in a round or two. In his later years, Don was a regular patron at Gary’s Handy Lunch and enjoyed interacting with the staff. Don will be remembered as a loving, generous and loyal husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Donald is survived by his wife Barbara (Barrows) Champion of Middletown, RI; Daughters: Patricia (Jay) Morris of Manchester, NH and Donna (Tim) Switzer of Fairfax Station, VA, Grandchildren: Shannon Champion, John (Nicole) Morris, Jr., Andrew Morris, Tom Switzer, Ryan Switzer; Great grandchildren: Yazmine Champion, Kyle Rainville. Siblings: Patricia Moniz, Sheila Maxwell, Nick Champion; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Don was predeceased by his daughter Kathy Champion and brothers William J. Champion, III and Paul A. Champion.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 9:30 am at The Church of Jesus Saviour, 509 Broadway, Newport, RI. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to a charity of your choice.

