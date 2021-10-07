Newport’s Old Fire Station 1 Hits The Market For $3,495,000

Newport’s old Fire Station Number 1, at 25 Mill Street, has hit the market for $3,495,000. The property is represented by Gustave White Sotheby’s International.

“Fire Station No. 1” is one of the city’s most iconic buildings located in the heart of downtown Newport and steps from all the activities that makes this City special. Historical details include original and functioning barn doors, brass fire pole, and a 65’ lookout tower which is the highest private viewing spot in Newport. On the market for sale for the first time in over 30 years, this is an opportunity to purchase a one-of-a-kind building that is on the National Register of Historic Properties. It is a unique jewel in Newport’s collection of significant structures.

Built in 1885 to house Old Torrent No. 1, it is known as one of the first organized fire companies in America. Fire Station No.1 closed in 1915 after horse-drawn steam engines were no longer used and the building was sold at auction shortly thereafter. In 1991, longtime Newport residents and classic yacht collectors purchased and restored the firehouse to its former grandeur and have beautifully and lovingly maintained it since.

“Fire Station No. 1” has approximately 6,500 sq ft of indoor and outdoor space on 8 separate levels and an intimate, private roof deck perfect for entertaining with unparalleled harbor and bridge views. The impressive, arched barn doors that open into an 836 square foot garage with 12’ ceilings and concrete, steel-beamed floors perfect for a collector of cars or art. Additionally on the first floor is a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom guest area with private entrance, large south-facing windows, exposed brick walls and 12’ high ceilings. The second floor is divided into 3 levels with original wood beams, restored windows that allow for plenty of natural light, and the classic brass fire pole. This space can be reconfigured as a 2-bedroom residence including a primary en-suite, large great room with fireplace, dining area and kitchen. The lower level is partially finished which allows for additional office space, a home gym, media room and extra storage.

The property is approved for mixed-use in a General Business zone with offices and a dwelling unit. Architectural renderings are available for a 4-bedroom / 3.5 bath residence.

