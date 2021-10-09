RIP Kent Malkovich

Kent Malkovich passed away unexpectedly at Beaufort Memorial Hospital in Beaufort, South Carolina. He was 54 years old.

Born in New York City, he was the third child of Mark and Joan Malkovich. After living in Waterloo, Belgium for nearly five years, the family moved to Newport, Rhode Island where Kent attended Pell Elementary School, Cranston-Calvert School and Frank E. Thompson Middle School, graduating from Portsmouth Abbey School class of 1985.

He graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in philosophy and a minor in astronomy, and was elected President of his fraternity.

Kent became a licensed plumber in Newport and spent many years at that trade and also had his hand in rehabbing properties and real estate speculation. He played rugby for a few seasons with the Newport Rugby Football Club, traveling with the team to Bermuda and Ireland. He moved to Beaufort, South Carolina full-time in 2004 continuing his trade and spending many happy years on St. Helena Island with his beloved dogs.

At age 10, Kent saved his money to purchase a high-powered telescope and spent hours gazing at the stars. He loved playing chess and did not like to lose! Apart from his interests in astronomy and fishing, Kent was an accomplished mountaineer having climbed four of the world’s “Seven Summits”, including Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Mount Aconcagua in Argentina, Denali in Alaska and Mount Elbrus in Russia. He loved to share the many stories about his adventures.

Kent is survived by his brothers Mark Malkovich and Erik Malkovich both of Newport, RI; and his sister Kara Malkovich of Portsmouth, RI, and their significant others. He leaves his uncle Douglas Shewring and aunt Kathi Shewring of Newport, RI; and his aunt Shirley Christenson of Rockport, MA. He was pre-deceased by both his parents Mark P. Malkovich and Joan S. Malkovich

The family would like to thank the compassionate ICU staff and social workers at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Due to current circumstances, there will be no wake and the funeral will be private. Your memories and condolences may be shared in the online guest book at memorialfuneralhome.com.

