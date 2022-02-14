RIP Donald Ralph “Big Don” Watkins

Donald Ralph “Big Don” Watkins, 74, of Middletown, RI passed away on February 9, 2022, with his sons by his bedside.

Donald was born in Providence, RI to Donald and Marjorie (Moore) Watkins. He was raised in Newport, RI and graduated from Rogers High School.

What Big Don enjoyed the most was gatherings with family and friends and taking rides around the Ocean Drive. He was an avid sports fan and loved watching movie classics. He worked as a boat painter at Directors Shipyard and for MWR at The Officers Club and Warehouse 34 preparing for events.

Donald is survived by his sons Richard Sparta (Megan Surber) and Donald Watkins (Julie Anderson); his brothers Robert Watkins, Alan Burke, Joseph and Eddy Woehrle and sister Hazel Lynn; his cherished grandchildren Johnny, Rylie, Brielle and Avery along with many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife Martha (Virion) Watkins, his parents and his brothers Stephen and David Watkins.

A funeral mass will be held Friday, February 18, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Church, corner of Broadway & Mann Avenue, Newport at 9:30am. Burial will be private.

Memorial Donations may be made to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St, Providence, RI 02904 for their exceptional care, www.hopehealthco.org/ways-to-give/donatenow/ .

