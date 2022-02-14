Newport Police identify victims of Monday morning shooting

The Newport Police Department is investigating a double shooting which occurred early morning on February 14th. At approximately 1:17am, officers responded to the Friendly Sons of Newport located at 3 Farewell Street for a 911 call of weapons in progress for a possible shooting.

Two victims were immediately transported to Rhode Island Hospital where 1 victim succumbed to injuries and the 2nd has since been released with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. The decedent died from multiple gunshot wounds

The victims’ family has been notified and the Newport Police Department will continue to work to conclude the investigation for the family of the deceased identified as Yordi Arevalo a 25-year-old male from Newport, Rhode Island. Arevalo succumbed from his injuries of numerous gunshot wounds.

The 2nd victim identified as 30-year-old male, Aroldo M. Noel Paniaqua from Newport, Rhode Island was released from Rhode Hospital earlier today for minor injuries cause by gunshot wounds.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!