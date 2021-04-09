RIP Evelyn Silva

Evelyn Silva, 87, of Newport, RI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Evelyn was born on June 23, 1933 in Newport, RI to her late parents Antone Raposa and Mary (Souza) Raposa. Evelyn was the wife of Joseph P. Silva for 64 years.

Evelyn is survived by her husband Joseph P. Silva, her daughter Diane (Silva) Holdridge, husband Peter Holdridge of Newport, RI, and daughter Lori Silva of Tiverton, RI, 2 grandchildren, grandson Matthew Holdridge and his partner Steven Visneau of Witinsville, MA, and granddaughter Stephanie Holdridge of South Dennis, MA, Grand Pups Rebel, Ace, Roxy, Benjy, Nico, and Tyson. Grand Cats Willow and Maxwell, brothers Charlie Raposa, Robert Raposa, Fred Raposa, and the late Manual Raposa Sisters Jessica Ferri, and Mary Ellen Cray.

Before marriage she worked in the Fall River mills. After marriage in 1956 she was a stay at home wife and mother. Living in California for 1 1/2 years while her husband was in the service. Then moving to Pennsylvania and Newport News, Virginia, where her husband ended his military service. She and her husband Joe then returned home to Newport, RI.

She loved being around her family and enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo, coloring, crossword puzzles and reading autobiography’s.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Royal Middletown Nursing Home (formally known as Forest Farm) activities on Forest Avenue in Middletown, RI.

Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, April 14 at 10:00 AM at St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Portsmouth, RI.

Burial to follow at Newport Memorial Park in Middletown, RI.

