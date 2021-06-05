RIP Francis X. Mendonça

Francis X. Mendonça, 81, of Middletown, RI, passed away on June 1, 2021. He was born in Newport, RI to the late Frank and Inez (Carreiro) Mendonça and was the husband of Ellie (Amaral) Mendonça for 63 years.

Francis was a pipefitter and serviceman for the Providence Gas Company from which he retired after more than 35 years of service. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and was affectionately known as Pop. Pop loved his family and appreciated the simple things in life. He had a green thumb and took great pride in his garden while always sharing the fruits of his labor with friends and neighbors. Pop kept his yard meticulous and the dandelions were no match for him. He enjoyed Tuesday nights at the barn with his family and friends and watching the Deadliest Catch, the Sox, the Patriots and anything on the Discovery Channel. Pop’s dry sense of humor will be missed.

Francis is survived by children Francis Jr, Tony, Michael (Margaret), Ken (Nancy) Mendonça and Lynette (Keith) Lussier; grandchildren Michael Jacob Moniz; Christopher, Stephen, Timothy, Ryan, Kaleigh and Dylan Mendonça; great grandchildren Alyssa, Alana and Brooklyn Mendonça and Brandon X. Moniz; his sister Shirley Souza; and his good friend and neighbor Ben Hodges.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Connie Chamberlin and Mary Smith.

By his request, the funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to one of Pop’s favorite charities, the Wounded Warrior Project. https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/

