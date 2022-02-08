RIP Linda Lake Soares

Linda Lake Soares, 72, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 2, 2022 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Linda was born in Fall River, MA to Neal and Priscilla (Lake) Anthony. She was the wife of Maurice K. Soares.

Linda worked as an executive secretary at Bailey’s Beach Club for over 25 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Linda is survived by her husband Maurice K. Soares of Portsmouth, RI, Kimberly Hollen and husband Jay, son Steven Domingues and significant other Stephanie Rolando, sister Judy Levesque and husband Ronald, brother Robert Anthony and wife Jeannie, grandchildren Maddy Hollen, Jack Hollen, Savannah Domingues, Taylor Domingues, nephew Doug Levesque and wife Ellen, nieces Laura Anthony and fiancé JJ Cheever, Leslie Park and husband Adam, niece Melissa Devolve and husband Jon, great nephews Logan Anthony, Tate Levesque, Landon Park, Maddox Devolve, great nieces Hope Levesque, Tess Levesque, Kylie Rolando, Malia Park, Mia Devolve, Charlee Devolve, Hadley Devolve.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, February 11, from 4-7 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 12, at 10:00 AM at Calvary Methodist Church, 200 Turner Road, Middletown, RI.

The family requests no flowers and instead memorial donations can be made to Southcoast VNA https://www.southcoast.org/visiting-nurse-association/donate/, Dana Farber Cancer Institute https://www.dana-farber.org/how-you-can-help/ways-to-give/, Brigham and Williams Hospital https://give.brighamandwomens.org/, and the Portsmouth Fire Department, 2300 E Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

