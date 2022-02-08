The 2022 Oscar Nominations Have Been Announced

The 2022 Oscar nominees have been announced!
On Tuesday morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards. The ceremony is set to air live from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on ABC Sunday, March 27.
Best picture
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
- Belfast
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- King Richard
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Nightmare Alley
Best actress
- Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
- Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
- Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
- Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Best actor
- Will Smith – King Richard
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Best supporting actress
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
- Dame Judi Dench – Belfast
- Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Best supporting actor
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – Coda
- Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
- JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Best director
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
- Sir Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Best original screenplay
- Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
- Belfast – Sir Kenneth Branagh
- King Richard – Zach Baylin
- Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay (story by McKay and David Sirota)
- The Worst Person in the World – Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt
Best adapted screenplay
- The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
- The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
- CODA – Sian Heder
- Dune – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
- Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe
Best animated feature
- Encanto
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs the Machines
- Flee
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best documentary feature
- Summer of Soul
- Flee
- Ascension
- Attica
- Writing with Fire
Best international feature
- Drive My Car (Japan)
- The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
- Flee (Denmark)
- The Hand of God (Italy)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
Best original song
- No Time to Die – No Time to Die (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)
- Dos Oruguitas – Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
- Be Alive – King Richard (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson)
- Belfast – Down to Joy (Van Morrison)
- Somehow You Do – Four Good Days (Diane Warren)
Best original score
- The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood
- Dune – Hans Zimmer
- Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell
- Encanto – Germaine Franco
- Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias
Best cinematography
- Dune – Greig Fraser
- The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner
- The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel
- Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen
- West Side Story – Janusz Kaminski
Best visual effects
- Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer
- Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Dan Sudick
- Spider-Man: No Way Home – Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver
- No Time to Die – Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, Chris Corbould
Best film editing
- Dune – Joe Walker
- The Power of the Dog – Peter Sciberras
- Don’t Look Up – Hank Corwin
- King Richard – Pamela Martin
- Tick, Tick… Boom! – Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
Best costume design
- Cruella – Jenny Beavan
- Dune – Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan
- West Side Story – Paul Tazewell
- Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira
- Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
Best sound
- Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
- West Side Story – Tod A Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy
- No Time to Die – Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
- Belfast – Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
- The Power of the Dog – Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
Best production design
- Dune – Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos
- Nightmare Alley – Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau
- West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo
- The Tragedy of Macbeth – Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh
- The Power of the Dog – Grant Major and Amber Richards
Best make-up and hairstyling
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
- Dune – Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
- Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
- Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
- House of Gucci – Goran Lundstrom, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
Best live action short
- Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Best animated short
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Best documentary short
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
