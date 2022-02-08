The 2022 Oscar Nominations Have Been Announced

The 2022 Oscar nominees have been announced!

On Tuesday morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards. The ceremony is set to air live from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on ABC Sunday, March 27.

Best picture

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

King Richard

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Nightmare Alley

Best actress

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Best actor

Will Smith – King Richard

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Best supporting actress

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Dame Judi Dench – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Best supporting actor

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – Coda

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Best director

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Sir Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Best original screenplay

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

Belfast – Sir Kenneth Branagh

King Richard – Zach Baylin

Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay (story by McKay and David Sirota)

The Worst Person in the World – Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt

Best adapted screenplay

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

CODA – Sian Heder

Dune – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe

Best animated feature

Encanto

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Flee

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best documentary feature

Summer of Soul

Flee

Ascension

Attica

Writing with Fire

Best international feature

Drive My Car (Japan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

Best original song

No Time to Die – No Time to Die (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)

Dos Oruguitas – Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

Be Alive – King Richard (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson)

Belfast – Down to Joy (Van Morrison)

Somehow You Do – Four Good Days (Diane Warren)

Best original score

The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood

Dune – Hans Zimmer

Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell

Encanto – Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias

Best cinematography

Dune – Greig Fraser

The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen

West Side Story – Janusz Kaminski

Best visual effects

Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Dan Sudick

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

No Time to Die – Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, Chris Corbould

Best film editing

Dune – Joe Walker

The Power of the Dog – Peter Sciberras‎

Don’t Look Up – Hank Corwin

King Richard – Pamela Martin

Tick, Tick… Boom! – Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Best costume design

Cruella – Jenny Beavan

Dune – Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan

West Side Story – Paul Tazewell

Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira

Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Best sound

Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

West Side Story – Tod A Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

No Time to Die – Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

Belfast – Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

The Power of the Dog – Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

Best production design

Dune – Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nightmare Alley – Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh

The Power of the Dog – Grant Major and Amber Richards

Best make-up and hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

Dune – Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

House of Gucci – Goran Lundstrom, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Best live action short

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best animated short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best documentary short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

