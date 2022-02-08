Gas Prices Are $1.00 Higher Today Than a Year Ago

Rhode Island’s average gas price is up 5 cents from last week ($3.38), averaging $3.43per gallon. Today’s price is 7 cents higher than a month ago ($3.36), and $1.00 higher than February 7, 2021 ($2.43). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 1 cent lower than the national average.

Blustery winter weather and geopolitical tensions are helping to drive the price of oil higher, which is in the low-$90s per barrel, nearly $30 more than in August. The recent cold weather in the U.S increased the demand for heating oil. Meanwhile, the concern that Russia will react to potential western sanctions by withholding crude oil from the already tight global market puts heavy upward pressure on prices.

“This shows how events on the other side of the globe can have a noticeable impact right here in the U.S,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “And unfortunately for drivers, they are reminded of this by higher prices at the pump.”

AAA Northeast’s February 7 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 8 cents higher than last week ($3.36), averaging $3.44 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 14 cents higher a month ago ($3.30), and 98 cents higher than this day last year ($2.46).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.43 $3.38 $3.36 $2.43 Massachusetts $3.44 $3.39 $3.37 $2.44 Connecticut $3.57 $3.51 $3.49 $2.54

*Prices as of February 7, 2022

