RIP Patrick (Splash) Surber

Patrick (Splash) Surber, age 71, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on May 16, 2021, after a long courageous battle with Prostate Cancer.

Patrick was born on April 21, 1950 in Newport, RI to Howard and Agnes (Kain) Surber. Patrick married Judith Moore of Middletown, Rhode Island on April 25, 1981. He grew up in Newport and was a 1968 graduate of Rogers High School, served honorably in the Air Force(1968-1972). Patrick was very active in the community, you could always find him on a ball field, coaching girls softball, playing for numerous softball teams including “My Brother’s Place” or umpiring the 5th Ward Little League. While also serving as 5th ward Little League president he played an instrumental role in building the current club house at Hogan Field. He was also involved in many charitable organizations Elks Lodge 104, The North End Club and The Hibernians where he was the St. Patrick’s Day door enforcer and you could not enter without the proper ticket or cash in hand(family included). He was also a highly disputed(den mother’s Chris and his wife) Newport District Commissioner of Boy Scouts. He was past president of the Elks 104 golf league and an active member of The Jamestown Country Club where he proudly achieved a hole in one on the 5th hole. Patrick was a long time employee of the Dept of Defense as a police officer and Personal Property Inspector. He also worked for Christie Landing, Bowler Van Lines, J.J. Webb and St. George’s School. Upon retiring he enjoyed countless hours proudly taking care of his grandchildren. He could fix the boo-boo’s and anything you threw his way.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Judith Surber, his daughter, Megan Surber and her fiancee, Rich Sparta, his son, Patrick Surber and his wife, Ashley, his siblings, Martha Dowda, Pauline(Art) Schobert, Janice Maguire and Howard(Mary) Surber. He also leaves his in-laws Joe(Sue) Moore, Mary(Mike Cambra) Kilmer and Kathy Moore. Lovingly known as Papa, he will also be missed by his grandchildren, Rylie, Kennedy, Kaylee, Jenna, Johnny and he was looking forward to meeting his new granddaughter coming this June.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Agnes Surber, his brother, Michael Surber and his sister, Jacqueline Cavalier, his brother-in-laws John Dowda, Asa Montgomery and Steve Maguire.

He was an avid Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics fan. So in lieu of formal dress attire Splash would be honored if you came sporting one of his favorite teams.

Calling hours will be held Friday, May 21, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Services for Mr. Surber will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 10:00 AM in the Chapel at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery. For those interested in joining the procession, arrive at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, by 9:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Visiting Nurses of Newport County 1184 East Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI 02871 or Hillside Charitable, Inc P.O. Box 594, Newport, RI 02840.

