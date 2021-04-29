RIP Peter D. Connerton Jr.

Peter D. Connerton Jr., 34, of Middletown passed away unexpectedly at Newport Hospital on April 26, 2021.

He was born on January 19, 1987 in Newport, RI to Peter Daniel Connerton Sr. and Mary-Beth (Buratti) Connerton.

He attended the Middletown, RI, School System graduating from Middletown High School in 2005. Throughout his life he was obsessed with and loved sports. Especially baseball, football, and basketball for which he earned a varsity letter in his senior year in those sports and being selected team captain on the baseball and basketball team.

His involvement in sports did not end at graduation. Peter continued his passion playing, coaching and managing different teams in men’s softball, adult kickball, and dodgeball to name a few. He loved the competition, but more important to him was being with friends. Many of his friends from his early childhood joined him and took part in these activities. Peter was a member of the Elks and a communicant of Jesus Saviour Church.

After graduation from high school, he briefly attended Keene State University, but never completed his studies there. Upon his return home he began working full time at Newport Tent Company before joining QMW Masonry. In his seven years at QMW he developed a love for working with stone. In the spring of 2019, he decided to make the leap and start his own business, PDC Masonry. That business was flourishing at the time of his death.

Peter was a good son, grandson, brother, cousin, uncle, and friend. His family and friends were the most important thing to him. He made friends from childhood through adulthood and if you counted Peter as one of your friends, you had a friend for life.

Peter is preceded in death by his Paternal Grandfather, William H. Connerton Jr. and most recently his beloved dog Lou.

With his passing he has left his parents Peter and Mary-Beth, brother Patrick Ferrer Connerton of Middletown, sister Dorinda Jane Connerton of Fairhaven, MA, Paternal Grandmother Jane Pomp Connerton of Newport, Maternal Grandparents Ferrer Anthony and Dorinda Eileen Buratti of Middletown, along many aunts, uncles, cousins and hundreds of friends, all of whom are heartbroken.

His family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and thanks to all who worked so very hard to save him. This includes members of the Middletown, Newport, and Naval Fire Departments along with the Middletown and Newport Police, as well as the Newport Hospital Emergency Room Staff. Their efforts to treat him and the kind, caring respect shown to his family was phenomenal.

Visiting Hours will be held Monday, May 3 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, May 4 at Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport at 9:30 am. Seating is limited in church, masks and social distancing required. Burial will follow at St Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842, www.potterleague.org/donate. or to a charity of your choice.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!