Gov. McKee announces Rhode Island State Beaches will be open at full capacity this summer!

At his weekly Covid update press conference Thursday, Governor Dan McKee announced that all Rhode Island State Beaches will be open at full capacity this summer.

McKee said all state beaches will be open by Memorial Day Weekend.

Masks will be required at concession stands, the governor said.

Mckee also announced that 66% of eligible Rhode Islanders have received at least one dose of vaccine with 44% of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!