Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

HISTORY OF PICKS #15 AND #46

PATRIOTS AT #15:

The Patriots have held the 15th pick in the draft one time since 1970 and used the selection on QB Tony Eason from Illionos in 1983.

NOTABLE PICKS: The 15th selection produced running back Melvin Gordon (Denver) from the 2015 NFL Draft, LB Ryan Shazier (Pittsburgh) in 2014, C Mike Pouncey (Miami) in 2011 and DE Jason Pierre-Paul (N.Y. Giants ) in 2010.

LAST YEAR AT #15: The Denver Broncos selected WR Jerry Jeudy out of Alabama with the 15th pick overall. He started 14-of-16 games played and finished with 52 receptions for 856 yards and three touchdowns.

PATRIOTS AT #46:

The Patriots have made two selections at No. 46 overall in back-to-back years in 1999 and 2000. In 2000, the Patriots drafted T Adrian Klemm, who was part of the Patriots first three Super Bowl teams. The Patriots drafted Patriots Hall of Fame RB Kevin Faulk with the 46th pick in 1999. Faulk fifinished a 13-year as the team’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards and all-time leader in total return yards. He was a part of 11 winning seasons and three Super Bowl championships.

NOTABLE PICKS: Two Pro Football Hall of Famers were selected with the 46th pick overall – OL Larry Allen by Dallas in 1994 and LB Jack Lambert by Pittsburgh in 1974. Allen was named first-team All-Pro seven straight seasons and elected to 11 Pro Bowls. He helped Dallas win Super Bowl XXX and is a member of the NFL’s 1990s and 2000s All-Decade tems. Lambert was the leader of the famed “Steel Curtain” defense that won four Super Bowls in the 1970s. He was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1976 and was selected to nine Pro Bowls.