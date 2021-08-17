RIP Roy J. Provost

Another angel has found their wings and has set off in flight, safe into the arms of God, and to those gone before him, Merle and Rosel Provost, his parents, and Leon Provost, his brother, and one infant brother, waiting and anticipating the arrival of Roy J. Provost, as he makes his way to heaven.

Roy was born in upstate New York. The family came to Newport shortly after his birth, where he made lifelong friends. A proud member of Rogers High School class of 1977, where he played football, baseball and indoor track and field, competing in the shot put. A “jock” in his healthier years and a big fan of the Minnesota Vikings and the Boston Red Sox. Roy was outgoing and could strike up a conversation with everyone who drove or walked down his street. He was always on his porch and his sister called him the “Mayor” of Newport, because he seemed to know everyone.

Roy was very proud of his German heritage, and loved his mother dearly, and became her caregiver, along with his siblings.

He will be sorely missed by all who loved and knew him. “Roy, you were my rock” Ich Liebe Dich.

He is survived by his sister, Rosel Provost and his aunt and uncle in Germany and several cousins.

Funeral services will be private.

Donations in his memory may be made to the American Kidney Fund 6110 Executive Blvd Suite 1010 Rockville, MD 20852, or to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital PO Box 1000 Dept 300 Memphis, TN 38105, or to a charity of your choosing.

