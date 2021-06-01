RIP Ruffino G. “Phino” Loyola

Ruffino G. “Phino” Loyola, 65, passed away at Rhode Island Hospital on May 16, 2021 with his family by his side. Born in Naples, Italy to the late Amado C. Loyola Sr. and Lucia A. (Gelenge) Loyola, Phino and his brothers were moved to Newport, RI around 1968 where he resided until his death.

Phino was like, the coolest guy alive. He had many different passions over the course of his life including, but not limited to, foosball, softball, paintball, and darts. He loved to ride his motorcycle and take his boat out on the bay in the summertime. Songbird and disc jockey, Phino owned and operated his own karaoke business called Island Karaoke. He had many chihuahuas which his family still thinks is kind of funny.

Phino is survived by his incredible, beautiful, amazing, heaven-sent, angel of a wife, Jackie Dunn Sleeper, who loved and cared for him unconditionally. His family is forever grateful to her for all that she has done.

Phino leaves his daughters, Talia N. Loyola (Brian Kasckow) of Newport and Tara R. McCann of Fall River, as well as his granddaughter, Payton R. Pacheco. He leaves two step-daughters, Amanda Jones (Jon) of Newport and Tabitha Sleeper of Thornton, NH, as well as five step-grandchildren. Phino also leaves his two younger brothers, Gene B. Loyola (Cheryl) of Portsmouth, Lino A. Loyola of Newport, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his older brother, Amado C. Loyola Jr.

Phino was once asked where he wanted his ashes to be spread after he died and he responded with, “at the disco,” like it should have been obvious. Although he ultimately revised his answer as to not be merely swept up after a night of dancing, his family will honor his call for cremation. And promises to keep it funky.

Calling hours will be held at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, on Sunday June 6, 2021 from 12-3pm. If anyone stops you at the door, just tell them you’re with the DJ.

