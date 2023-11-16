Roger Williams Park Zoo Hosts Holiday Lights Spectacular – Zoo transforms into a sparkling winter wonderland starting November 24th!

It’s time for New England’s newest winter tradition, the Holiday Lights Spectacular at the Roger Williams Park Zoo.

The event, featuring festive, larger-than-life dazzling displays, is even bigger and brighter this year with more than 3 ½ million illuminated lights that transform the Zoo into a winter wonderland!

Join in ringing in the season nightly from November 24 through December 31, 2023, from 5:00-9:30 pm. Bundle up, grab an adult beverage, hot chocolate, or roast some s’mores and stroll through 40 acres of illuminated pathways.

From radiant reindeer to sparkly snowmen, this is a must-see experience this holiday season. And for the little ones, Santa will be at the Spectacular on Friday nights in December, until Christmas. The visit is free to families with a same-night ticket for the 5 or 6 pm timeslots only.

Tickets for Holiday Lights must be purchased in advance online.

Holiday Lights will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

WEATHER POLICY – Holiday Lights Spectacular is open rain or shine. In the case of light to moderate rain or snow, the show will be open. There will be no refunds or rescheduling. Please call in advance, check the website, or visit Facebook for updates and weather policy.

FOR INFORMATION AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS www.rwpzoo.org/holidaylights

