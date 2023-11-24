House of the Week: Gorgeous Custom Built Narragansett Home with Unobstructed Waterfront Views lists for $3,250,000

2 Gaspee Road, Narragansett | 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bedrooms, 3,000 square feet | offered by Residential Properties Ltd for $3,250,000.

What a spot! Across from Scarborough State Beach with unobstructed views, beautiful sunrises and moonsets.

All 6 bedrooms and den located on the ocean side for views from every room. This customized constructed home was built in 2019 with top of the line materials and appliances. Many windows and doors allowing for lots of natural light. Kitchen, dining, breakfast nook with custom bench seat, living room all open to each other. Two sets of large capacity washer/dryers.

Big trex deck off living room from large 12 ft slider. Balcony trex deck off 3rd fl Master ensuite.

Rental weeks and nights in place. Mounted TV’s in every bedroom, den and living room. High producing income.

Town water, sewer and natural gas. Must see this house in person to appreciate the quality.

