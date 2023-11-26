Newport Police Arrest Local Man On Child Porn, Drugs, and Gun Charges

The Newport Police Department arrested Zachary McCray, 24, of Newport on Thanksgiving for multiple felonies for including guns, drugs, and child porn after receiving a complaint of a video voyeurism and possession of child pornography.

Officers and detectives investigated the complaint and identified McCray’s location in Newport where he was believed to be armed with a semiautomatic pistol.

Officers located the McCray driving a vehicle and initiated a high risk car stop where McCray was safely and successfully detained. McCray found with a large quantity of controlled substances, a machete, a 9mm semiautomatic pistol and large capacity magazines. The suspect was arrested and charged with numerous felonies for guns, drugs, and child porn.

McCray was held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institution pending a hearing on November 28th.

