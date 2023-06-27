Ryan Seacrest Named New Host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Ryan Seacrest is replacing Pat Sajak as host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ beginning in 2024

Seacrest, who also currently hosts “American Idol,”signed a “multi-year agreement” to host the show Sony Pictures Television said in a news release.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said via statement. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition. Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity. I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

Wheel of Fortune pic.twitter.com/pQeTpWsPx7 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 27, 2023

Vanna White, Mr. Sajak’s longtime “Wheel of Fortune” co-host, is under contract for another year.

Sajak announced his plans to retire two weeks ago.

“Well, the time has come,” he tweeted June 12. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” he said. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months.”

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) June 12, 2023

