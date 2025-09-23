RPL’s Holloway Closes $12.1M Ocean Drive Sale, Among Top 3 Rhode Island Sales of 2025

Residential Properties Ltd. has announced a milestone sale in Newport, with Sales Associate Lee Scura Holloway representing the buyer in the $12,145,000 purchase of 320 Harrison Avenue. The deal ranks among the top three highest real estate transactions in Rhode Island so far this year, according to State-Wide MLS data, and is the second-highest Newport sale of 2025 to date.

The waterfront compound sits between the Newport Country Club and acres of preserved open space, offering unobstructed ocean views from nearly every room. The gated estate includes five bedrooms, seven full and two half bathrooms, and luxury finishes throughout. Its kitchen is outfitted with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, while the main home also features a radiant-heated two-car garage, a wraparound patio with a fire pit, and outdoor entertaining space with a built-in gas grill.

Adding to the property’s appeal is a 1,684-square-foot guest cottage with one bedroom and four rooms, as well as a separate four-bay, radiant-heat garage and carriage house.

“This sale marks another exciting step in Residential Properties’ growing footprint in Newport County,” Holloway said. “Whether it’s an iconic, historic home such as The Playhouse, a new construction, or any other beautifully designed and executed coastal property, it is a genuine pleasure to advise my clients and help them reach the finish line.”

RPL Chief Strategy Officer Brandyn Brunelle called Holloway an “exceptional professional” whose market expertise on Aquidneck Island has made her one of the firm’s standout agents.

Holloway also represented buyers in 2024’s second-highest Newport sale, the $9.9 million purchase of 294 Ocean Avenue, known locally as The Playhouse. A native Rhode Islander and Certified Relocation Specialist, she previously built her career in New York City commercial real estate before returning to her home state.

With this latest closing, Residential Properties Ltd. continues to strengthen its position in the high-end coastal market, underscoring Newport’s status as one of New England’s most desirable luxury destinations.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!