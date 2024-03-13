Rhode Island Foundation Offers $10,000 Grants for Newport County Groups

The Rhode Island Foundation has opened its doors to local libraries, neighborhood groups, and nonprofit organizations, offering grants of up to $10,000 to support initiatives that foster community engagement. The deadline for submissions is March 22.

David N. Cicilline, President and CEO of the Foundation, emphasized the importance of bringing people together. “Communities thrive where people, places, and traditions meet. We want your best suggestions for enhancing the quality of life, building relationships, enlivening neighborhoods, and improving community connections,” Cicilline stated.

Since its inception in 2016, the Community Grants program has allocated $3 million to numerous projects throughout Rhode Island. Initiatives have ranged from establishing performance spaces and urban farms to organizing neighborhood meals and enhancing access to historic sites and nature preserves.

Previous recipients of the grants include the Boys and Girls Clubs of Newport County, Newport Classical, Conanicut Island Land Trust in Jamestown, as well as the towns of Middletown and Tiverton, among others.

Proposals are expected to contribute to building social networks, enhancing quality of life, fostering collaboration, and increasing community engagement within neighborhoods, cities, or towns. Priority will be given to proposals demonstrating community support through matching grants, volunteer involvement, donated space, and other forms of in-kind contributions.

Additionally, projects led by or serving historically marginalized groups, including individuals who identify as Asian, Black, Hispanic or Latino, Indigenous, or multiracial, will be favored.

While both new initiatives and enhancements to existing projects are eligible, the grants are designated to cover one-time costs and expenses. Renewed funding for the same project in subsequent years will not be available. Notably, capital campaigns, endowments, for-profit entities, individuals, political groups, and lobbying efforts are not eligible for consideration.

The Rhode Island Foundation stands as the largest and most comprehensive funder of nonprofit organizations in the state. Through its civic leadership, fundraising, and grant-making activities, often in collaboration with individuals and organizations, the Foundation endeavors to enhance the lives of all Rhode Islanders.

For those interested in applying for a Community Grant, further information is available at rifoundation.org.

