Obituary: Jim Legein (1939-2024)

Jim Legein, a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on March 7, 2024, in Middletown, RI at the age of 84. Born in Springfield, MA, on December 3, 1939, Jim touched the lives of many with his infectious spirit and kind heart.

Mr. Legein was predeceased by his parents Fernand and Dorothy Legein, and his sister Sandra Steele.

He treasured moments spent with his family, including his wife, Kathleen, sons, Shawn (Susan) and Patrick, daughter, Teresa (Steven), brother Charles “Chip” (Terrie), sister-in-law Terry Covel as well as his seven grandchildren, Sarah (Magno), Jacqueline (Michael), Teresa, Kevin, Anna Rose, Asher, and Sienna, and two great-grandchildren, Emily and Andrew, who were the light of his life. A compassionate animal lover, Jim had a special bond with his furry companions Max and Jack, who brought him endless joy.

Jim dedicated many years of his life to working at Raytheon, where he made lasting contributions. A man of many talents, he was also a skilled golfer and a proud member of the Wanumetonomy Golf Course community for over 35 years. In addition to his professional pursuits, he found joy in tending to his garden, solving household problems as Mr. Fix-It, and exploring his inventive side.

As a mark of gratitude, the family acknowledges the exceptional care provided by Nurses Betsey Medeiros, Amy Hill, and Julie Roderiques. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the National MS Society,Connecticut-Rhode Island Chapter, PO Box 289 Canton, MA 02021, a cause close to Jim’s heart.

A celebratory service will be held at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, on March 19, 2024, at 8:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in honor of Jim Legein at St. Barnabas Catholic Church at 10:00 am. His life will be celebrated, his memory cherished, and his legacy of love and kindness forever treasured by those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Burial will be private.

