Newport Man Honored for Heroic Rescue on Mt. Hope Bridge

A Newport man is being recognized for his heroic actions after stopping a woman from jumping off the Mt. Hope Bridge.

On the morning of January 7, 2024, Brian Finn was driving across the bridge when he saw a woman in distress, attempting to climb over the railing. Without hesitation, he pulled over, ran to her side, and held onto her until officers arrived.

Authorities say Finn’s quick thinking and selfless actions helped ensure the woman—who had been struggling with serious health challenges—was safely secured and given the help she needed.

On Tuesday, Portsmouth Police Chief Peters presented Finn with the Civilian Lifesaving Award, recognizing his bravery and swift response.

Officials praised his actions, calling them a crucial intervention in a life-threatening moment.

Not all heroes wear capes—some just drive across bridges at the right moment.

