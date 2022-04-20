Stop & Shop Community Bag Program Aims to Eliminate Single-Use Plastics While Supporting Newport County YMCA

Reduce single-use plastic in the environment and give back to those in need in the local community, all while running routine weekly errands at the local Stop & Shop on West Main Road in Middletown. The Newport County YMCA has been selected by local Stop & Shop store leadership as the benefiting non-profit in the Stop & Shop Community Bag for the month of May!

The Stop & Shop Community Bag Program is an easy way for shoppers to give back to their local community and the environment as part of the regular shopping routine. Every $2.50 reusable Community Bag sends a $1 donation to a non-profit local to the Stop & Shop in which it was purchased.

As part of this ongoing program, every month at every Stop & Shop location, store leadership selects a different local non-profit to benefit from the sale of the reusable Community Bag. For the month of May, the Newport County YMCA will be the beneficiary of the store located at 1360 West Main Road in Middletown. The Newport County YMCA will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 reusable Community Bag purchased at this location in May.

“It’s more important than ever to help reduce single-use plastic in the environment,” said Mike Miller, Executive Director of the Y. “Plus, non-profits everywhere need additional community support whenever possible. This is a great program that offers the perfect solution to multiple issues in our community today. We hope you’ll support us in May by purchasing one – or even two –Community Bags at the Middletown Stop and Shop. Every little bit helps!”

The Newport County YMCA is a 501c3 charitable non-profit based in Middletown, RI. Originally founded in Newport in 1878, the Newport County YMCA works to support the ever-changing needs of its local community members. All proceeds from this program will support financial assistance scholarships for children and adults who otherwise couldn’t afford to participate in life-changing programs and services. Learn more about your local YMCA by visiting www.newportymca.org.

