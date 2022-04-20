Newport Jazz Fest announces 2022 daily lineups

This summer, the legendary Newport Jazz Festival returns to historic Fort Adams State Park, July 29 – 31. Today, Newport Jazz Festival announces its 2022 day line-ups and the addition of several new artists including Dan Wilson, Takuya Kuroda, Melissa Aldana, Jazz Is Dead Presents and Sullivan Fortner with more artists to be announced. These artists join the previously announced 2022 festival bill. Artist lineups by day can be found below and 2-Day and Single-Day tickets will go on sale at 1:00 PM EDT today via www.newportjazz.org
In addition to the new artists being announced today, this year’s festival features Norah Jones, Esperanza Spalding,The Fearless Flyers, Angelique Kidjo’s Remain In Light, Terence Blanchard, PJ Morton, The Ron Carter Quartet, BADBADNOTGOOD, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Lettuce, Cory Wong, Sons of Kemet, Nubya Garcia, Jazzmeia Horn, Nate Smith + KINFOLK, Jason Moran & The Bandwagon, Benevento/Russo Duo Acoustic, Nicholas Payton Trio, Maria Schneider Orchestra, Makaya McCraven, Yussef Dayes, Antonio Sanchez & Bad Hombre, Mononeon, Shabaka Hutchings, Vijay Iyer Trio, The Baylor Project, The Soul Rebels, Sampa The Great, Celisse, Emmet Cohen Trio, The Nth Power, Theon Cross, Thana Alexa: Ona, Lady Blackbird, Tuba Skinny, Samara Joy, Melanie Charles, Giveton Gelin, Holly Bowling and Laufey.
Special ensembles include Newport Jazz artist director Chistian McBride’s annual Jawn Jam featuring McBride, Makaya McCraven, Chris Potter, Vijay Iyer, Brandee Younger & Mike Stern; the Jack DeJohnette Quartet with Don Byron, Matt Garrison, and Luisito Quintero; Pino Palladino, Blake Mills, Sam Gendel & Abe Rounds; Joe Lovano’s “Trio Tapestry” featuring Marilyn Crispell and Carmen Castaldi and The Mingus Big Band celebrating 100 years of Charles Mingus. The festival will also feature a tribute to the late Newport Jazz and Newport Folk Festivals Founder George Wein featuring very special guests to be announced.
Single and 2-Day General Admission and Student tickets will be on sale at 1:00 PM EDT today. No ticket is required for children under 10. Two children are allowed free admission per ticketed adult. All children 10 and over require a Student General Admission Ticket. All tickets available via DICE, and can be purchased at www.newportjazz.org/tickets.
TICKET PRICING
General Admission Tickets
2-Day General Admission Pass: $185.40 (includes fees)
1-Day General Admission Pass: $94.76 (includes fees)
General Admission Student Tickets (Between the ages of 10-25 w/ ID)
2-Day Student Pass: $91.67 (includes fees)
1-Day Student Pass: $47.38 (includes fees)
DAY LINE-UPS
Friday, July 29th
Norah Jones
McBride’s Newport Jawn
Terence Blanchard
BADBADNOTGOOD
Lettuce
Nate Smith + KINFOLK
Benevento/Russo Duo Acoustic
Nicholas Payton Trio
Pino Palladino, Blake Mills, Sam Gendel, & Abe Rounds
Shabaka Hutchings
The Baylor Project
Dan Wilson
Celisse
Theon Cross
Thana Alexa: Ona
The Mingus Big Band
Saturday, July 30th
The Fearless Flyers
Esperanza Spalding
Cécile McLorin Salvant
Cory Wong
Sons of Kemet
Jazzmeia Horn
Jack DeJonette Quartet
Maria Schneider Orchestra
Makaya McCraven
Yussef Dayes
Antonio Sanchez & Bad Hombre
Joe Lovano “Trio Tapestry”
Sullivan Fortner
Lady Blackbird
Samara Joy
Melanie Charles
Giveton Gelin
Holly Bowling
Sunday, July 31st
Celebrating George Wein
Angelique Kidjo’s Remain In Light
PJ Morton
The Ron Carter Quartet
Jazz Is Dead Presents
Nubya Garcia
Jason Moran & The Bandwagon
Mononeon
The Soul Rebels
Melissa Aldana
The Nth Power
Vijay Iyer Trio
Takuya Kuroda
Tuba Skinny
Sampa The Great
Emmet Cohen Trio
Laufey
2022 COVID-19 safety protocols to be published later this spring. Newport Jazz continues to work with state officials to ensure the safety of their artists, fans, staff, and vendors.
