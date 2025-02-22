Suspect in Newport condo fire held without bail on arson, stalking charges

A Portsmouth man accused of setting a fire that damaged multiple condominiums in Newport’s 5th Ward faced a judge Friday morning.

Joseph Fragata, 56, was arraigned on charges of arson, stalking, and disorderly conduct. He was ordered held without bail.

The fire ignited around 4 a.m. Thursday at Misty Harbor Condominiums, located between Grafton Street and West Narragansett Avenue. Investigators determined an accelerant was used and identified Fragata as a suspect through surveillance footage.

Authorities said Fragata had met a couple living at the condo complex and was seen peering into their window earlier this month. He also allegedly sent the woman inappropriate photos.

During questioning, police said Fragata repeatedly changed his story and provided false information about his whereabouts.

Investigators found accelerant outside the victim’s unit and located Fragata’s truck less than a quarter-mile from the scene minutes before flames engulfed the building. Surveillance footage from a Newport city camera captured a truck matching his vehicle’s description 15 minutes before the fire.

Cell phone records placed Fragata near the condo complex on Feb. 14-16, according to police.

The fire damaged three of the complex’s 14 units, while four others sustained smoke and water damage. No injuries were reported, but two families were displaced.

Fragata has a long criminal history in Massachusetts, police said. His next court date is on February 25.

