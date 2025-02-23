What She’s Having: A Nice Sammich!

Once upon a time on this island, you couldn’t find yourself a stacked ham and swiss on rye with mustard, a big ol’ roast beef with russian and cheddar, or a proper tuna melt to save your life. Those days are gone. You want a nice sammich? Newport’s got ’em.

The Protective Club, a popular Fifth Ward hangout for members and guests, has developed a reputation for its overstuffed subs/grinders/hoagies/heroes, starting with an Italian that’s piled high with cured meats, cheese, the requisite shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and your choice of condiment. Newly added is the Aristocrat, a combo of roast beef, turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Thousand Island dressing, and two pastrami options: the Royale with provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onions, and spicy mayo, and the Reuben with swiss, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island. Keep an eye out for when meatball grinders are on the menu, as rumor has it they rock. For early birds, they’ve also got breakfast sandos. All are available to go.

Newport was hungry when Tiffany and Conor Melville opened Newport Sandwich Co. and sold out a week’s worth of sandwiches in one day. The centerpiece of the fast-casual/takeout spot is a gorgeous, juicy roast beef sandwich that Conor grew up eating with his dad in Massachusetts, made with thinly sliced roast beef au jus dipped in a mouthwateringly savory, beefy broth and served on a toasted onion roll. There’s the Signature Three-Way with American cheese, mayonnaise, and BBQ sauce, and additional options for horseradish cream, onions, and more, but yours can be as maximal or minimal on toppings as you like. The Junior is 4 ounces, the Super, 6, and at $16 it’s a steal. Not looking for beef? They’ve also got a turkey club, various Parmesans, crispy eggplant caprese, and chicken bacon ranch sandos, plus soups, salads, sodas, and sides. Home run.

Bottega Bocconi’s piadine are an Italian sandwich classic common to the Romagna region of Italy and built on soft, unleavened flatbread made with flour, water, oil, and salt. This place offers an authentic Italian deli experience; good luck choosing among the imported meats and cheeses, flown in daily from Italy, and the super fresh veggies at BB’s locations in Middletown and Portsmouth. The P&C has prosciutto di Parma, artichokes, and mozzarella, while the Torino is filled with crispy porchetta, tuna and caper spread, and the Verdure is made with marinated eggplant, peppers, artichokes, and mozzarella, and all three have tomato, arugula, and oil and vinegar. There’s tuna salad, chicken salad, and several other choices as well. Buono!

Don’t sleep on the hearty beef and pork meatball panini at The Quencher, served on crunchy, toasted focaccia with pomodoro sauce, melty mozzarella, bright, shaved basil, and a touch of chili flake for kick. This place is a sleeper for stick-to-your-ribs, old-time Italian dishes, and the panini is just one example, available for lunch or dinner.

Speaking of Italian, Nikolas Pizza just re-opened their brand-spanking, newly renovated dining room, and though the place is known for its Greek pizza and a comprehensive menu of pub favorites and Italian entrées, rumor has it that its breaded, seasoned, fried Filet-O-Chicken sandwich, served on a buttery toasted brioche bun, is the best chicken sandwich on Aquidneck Island. Grab their Filet-O-Chicken Plus deal, which comes with a massive order of fries and a 16 oz. drink for just $9.95.

Scratch Kitchen just took home first place in Newport’s Chili Cook-off, but if you know, you know that the place is famed for its assortment of gourmet grilled cheese sammies that really take the category to another level. From a Deluxe Traditional with applewood smoked bacon, thinly sliced Roma tomatoes, sharp cheddar cheese, and sweet and savory bacon-tomato jam, to Duck Confit with a peach habanero marmalade and melted Gruyère, to the Humongous Fungus, a large marinated and grilled portobello mushroom cap with roasted red pepper, sharp provolone, and a basil-arugula pesto, the options go on for days. The Thanksgiving takes the classic turkey-stuffing-cranberry combo and adds melted triple-crème brie. There’s the Portagoose, with sliced chouriço, sautéed peppers and onions, melted pepper jack, and roasted garlic aioli, a French Dip, Reuben, Philly cheesesteak…the list goes on.

Finally, honorable mention goes to The Roasted Clove in Middletown for a breakfast sandwich champion, The SEC: two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, a Jones Farm sausage patty, and Mike’s Hot Honey on a toasted bulkie roll. What hangover?

