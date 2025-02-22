Obituary: Christine Handibode (1949-2025)

With heavy hearts and fond memories, we announce the passing of Christine Handibode of Portsmouth, RI, on February 17, 2025, at the age of 75; she was surrounded by her loved ones. Chris was born on October 3, 1949, to the late Frank and Evelyn (Bertrand) Faria, and began her life working on the family-owned potato farm. She graduated from Portsmouth High in 1967 and then attended Katharine Gibbs School. Christine started her career working for Newport Electric and then took the position of Security Officer at Purvis Systems for many years. Although she enjoyed her job, being a loving mother to her two boys was her life. She married Peter Handibode in 1985, and soon after with Pete, found her love of travel. Together, they visited many countries and states, making friends and memories along the way. Chris could light up a room with her infectious smile and upbeat personality and make a new friend while waiting in line at a store. She was passionately faithful to her church and loved singing in the choir. In her spare time, she enjoyed walking the beach, going to the theater, bowling, gardening, traveling, watching sunrises and sunsets. Nothing was more important to Chris than her family, and we all knew it. She was the most caring person, who dedicated her time to taking care of the ones she loved. Although taken from us too soon, we are all blessed to have been a part of her life.

Christine is survived by her son, David Mello (Rachael); her stepsons, Jeff Handibode (Erika), Peter Handibode, Jr. (Joanne); her brother, Frank Faria (Mary); her sister, Dawn Mello (Mark); her grandchildren Madisyn and Cylis Mello; her great-grandchildren, Luke and Prince; her nieces, Monica Baird and Nicole (Paul) Tingle; her nephews, Daniel Faria and Timothy (Molly) Mello and many life-long friends. Chris also leaves behind her companion of 10 years, Michael Duarte.

In addition to her parents and husband, Chris was preceded in death by her son, Joey Mello; her brother, Richard Faria, and her stepdaughter Denise Pryde.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2025, from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, February 24, 2025, at 10:00 AM at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park, Howland Avenue, Middletown.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 245 Waterman St. #306, Providence, RI 02906 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105