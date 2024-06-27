USGA Announces Tee Times for First Two Rounds of 2024 U.S. Senior Open Championship

The United States Golf Association has announced the tee times for the first two rounds of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open Championship. The tournament will take place at the 7,024-yard, par-70 Newport Country Club in Newport, Rhode Island, from Thursday, June 27 to Sunday, June 30.

The U.S. Senior Open is a 72-hole, stroke-play competition featuring a field of 156 players. The field will be narrowed down to the low 60 scores and ties after the first 18 holes of stroke play on June 27 and 28. The remaining players will continue with 18 holes on June 29 and 30. In the event of a tie after 72 holes, a two-hole aggregate playoff will determine the winner, followed by a hole-by-hole playoff if necessary.

Thursday (June 27), Hole #1 / Friday (June 28), Hole #10

7 a.m. / 12:30 p.m. – Jeff Martin, Attleboro, Mass.; Will Yanagisawa, Long Beach, Calif.; (a) David Schnider, Carlsbad, Calif.

– Jeff Martin, Attleboro, Mass.; Will Yanagisawa, Long Beach, Calif.; (a) David Schnider, Carlsbad, Calif. 7:10 a.m. / 12:40 p.m. – (a) David W. Smith, Indiana, Pa.; Chris Hockaday, Angier, N.C.; Dave Christenson, Spokane, Wash.

– (a) David W. Smith, Indiana, Pa.; Chris Hockaday, Angier, N.C.; Dave Christenson, Spokane, Wash. 7:21 a.m. / 12:51 p.m. – Bradley Lanning, Hortonville, Wis.; Ted Tryba, Orlando, Fla.; Katsumasa Miyamoto, Japan

– Bradley Lanning, Hortonville, Wis.; Ted Tryba, Orlando, Fla.; Katsumasa Miyamoto, Japan 7:31 a.m. / 1:01 p.m. – Phillip Price, Wales; Kent Jones, Albuquerque, N.M.; Michael Muehr, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

– Phillip Price, Wales; Kent Jones, Albuquerque, N.M.; Michael Muehr, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 7:42 a.m. / 1:12 p.m. – Hiroyuki Fujita, Japan; (a) Mark Strickland, San Diego, Calif.; Kris Blanks, Jupiter, Fla.

– Hiroyuki Fujita, Japan; (a) Mark Strickland, San Diego, Calif.; Kris Blanks, Jupiter, Fla. 7:52 a.m. / 1:22 p.m. – Olin Browne, Tequesta, Fla.; Jeff Maggert, The Woodlands, Texas; Kenny Perry, Franklin, Ky.

– Olin Browne, Tequesta, Fla.; Jeff Maggert, The Woodlands, Texas; Kenny Perry, Franklin, Ky. 8:03 a.m. / 1:33 p.m. – Bob Estes, Austin, Texas; Jay Haas, Greenville, S.C.; Paul Stankowski, Flower Mound, Texas

– Bob Estes, Austin, Texas; Jay Haas, Greenville, S.C.; Paul Stankowski, Flower Mound, Texas 8:13 a.m. / 1:43 p.m. – Marco Dawson, Melbourne, Fla.; Thongchai Jaidee, Thailand; Richard Bland, England

– Marco Dawson, Melbourne, Fla.; Thongchai Jaidee, Thailand; Richard Bland, England 8:24 a.m. / 1:54 p.m. – Lee Westwood, England; Jerry Kelly, Madison, Wis.; Miguel Angel Jiménez, Spain

– Lee Westwood, England; Jerry Kelly, Madison, Wis.; Miguel Angel Jiménez, Spain 8:34 a.m. / 2:04 p.m. – Richard Green, Australia; Joe Durant, Pensacola Beach, Fla.; Ricardo Gonzalez, Argentina

– Richard Green, Australia; Joe Durant, Pensacola Beach, Fla.; Ricardo Gonzalez, Argentina 8:45 a.m. / 2:15 p.m. – Phillip Archer, England; (a) Tim Hogarth, Northridge, Calif.; Bob May, Las Vegas, Nev.

– Phillip Archer, England; (a) Tim Hogarth, Northridge, Calif.; Bob May, Las Vegas, Nev. 8:55 a.m. / 2:25 p.m. – Jon Olson, Niceville, Fla.; Richard Lee, New Zealand; Jim Carter, Scottsdale, Ariz.

– Jon Olson, Niceville, Fla.; Richard Lee, New Zealand; Jim Carter, Scottsdale, Ariz. 9:06 a.m. / 2:36 p.m. – Jason Schmuhl, Windsor, Calif.; (a) Scott M. Cornette, Montgomery, Ala.; Mark R. Brown, Hobe Sound, Fla.

Thursday (June 27), Hole #10 / Friday (June 28), Hole #1

7 a.m. / 12:30 p.m. – Carl Pelletier, Canada; Dan Gage, Powell, Ohio; Jason Widener, Chapel Hill, N.C.

– Carl Pelletier, Canada; Dan Gage, Powell, Ohio; Jason Widener, Chapel Hill, N.C. 7:10 a.m. / 12:40 p.m. – David Morland IV, Canada; (a) Christian Raynor, Kennesaw, Ga.; Judd Gibb, Fort Dodge, Iowa

– David Morland IV, Canada; (a) Christian Raynor, Kennesaw, Ga.; Judd Gibb, Fort Dodge, Iowa 7:21 a.m. / 12:51 p.m. – (a) Trip Kuehne, Dallas, Texas; Notah Begay III, Albuquerque, N.M.; Chris Riley, San Diego, Calif.

– (a) Trip Kuehne, Dallas, Texas; Notah Begay III, Albuquerque, N.M.; Chris Riley, San Diego, Calif. 7:31 a.m. / 1:01 p.m. – Michael Long, New Zealand; Patrik Sjöland, Sweden; Jason Caron, South Yarmouth, Mass.

– Michael Long, New Zealand; Patrik Sjöland, Sweden; Jason Caron, South Yarmouth, Mass. 7:42 a.m. / 1:12 p.m. – Duffy Waldorf, Rensselaer, Ind.; Adilson da Silva, Brazil; Thomas Pernice Jr., Scottsdale, Ariz.

– Duffy Waldorf, Rensselaer, Ind.; Adilson da Silva, Brazil; Thomas Pernice Jr., Scottsdale, Ariz. 7:52 a.m. / 1:22 p.m. – Woody Austin, Derby, Kan.; Mark Hensby, Australia; Mario Tiziani, Shorewood, Minn.

– Woody Austin, Derby, Kan.; Mark Hensby, Australia; Mario Tiziani, Shorewood, Minn. 8:03 a.m. / 1:33 p.m. – Scott Parel, Augusta, Ga.; Stuart Appleby, Australia; Dicky Pride, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

– Scott Parel, Augusta, Ga.; Stuart Appleby, Australia; Dicky Pride, Tuscaloosa, Ala. 8:13 a.m. / 1:43 p.m. – Padraig Harrington, Republic of Ireland; David Toms, Shreveport, La.; Y.E. Yang, Republic of Korea

– Padraig Harrington, Republic of Ireland; David Toms, Shreveport, La.; Y.E. Yang, Republic of Korea 8:24 a.m. / 1:54 p.m. – Gene Sauers, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; Colin Montgomerie, Scotland; Brett Quigley, Barrington, R.I.

– Gene Sauers, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; Colin Montgomerie, Scotland; Brett Quigley, Barrington, R.I. 8:34 a.m. / 2:04 p.m. – Alex Cejka, Germany; (a) Todd White, Spartanburg, S.C.; Bernhard Langer, Germany

– Alex Cejka, Germany; (a) Todd White, Spartanburg, S.C.; Bernhard Langer, Germany 8:45 a.m. / 2:15 p.m. – Greig Hutcheon, Scotland; Guy Boros, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Kevin Kraft, Dillsburg, Pa.

– Greig Hutcheon, Scotland; Guy Boros, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Kevin Kraft, Dillsburg, Pa. 8:55 a.m. / 2:25 p.m. – Ben Walter, Scottsdale, Ariz.; (a) Peter Vrdolyak, Flossmoor, Ill.; Matt Schalk, Erie, Colo.

– Ben Walter, Scottsdale, Ariz.; (a) Peter Vrdolyak, Flossmoor, Ill.; Matt Schalk, Erie, Colo. 9:06 a.m. / 2:36 p.m. – Javier Quevedo, Mexico; Mike Mitchell, Rancho Mirage, Calif.; Rod Perry, Port Orange, Fla.

Course Details

The Newport Country Club course will be set up at 7,024 yards and will play to a par of 35-35—70. The yardage for each round will vary due to course setup and conditions.

