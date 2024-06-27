Residential Properties Ltd. Announces Sale of Mid-Century Home on Providence’s East Side for $1.735 Million

Residential Properties Ltd. (RPL) is thrilled to announce the successful sale of 80 Hartshorn Road, located on Providence’s East Side, for $1,735,000. The transaction was expertly handled by RPL Sales Associate Jim DeRentis, who represented the seller as the listing agent.

According to State-Wide MLS data, RPL has now listed 15 of the 20 highest-selling single-family home sales in Providence year to date, solidifying its position as a leader in the local real estate market.

The property, a stunning mid-century home, has been meticulously re-imagined to meet contemporary lifestyle needs. It features an inviting open floor plan with walls of windows, hardwood floors, and spacious living and dining areas. Additional highlights include a service entrance, mudroom, a new half bath, and an elevator. The rear deck, surrounded by mature plantings, offers both privacy and a sculptural element, enhancing the home’s outdoor living space.

The chef’s kitchen is fully equipped with Thermador appliances, walnut and white wood cabinetry, a tile backsplash, and a center island with quartz countertops. The primary suite boasts an ensuite bath with a glass-enclosed shower, soaking tub, and double vanity. The layout is completed with a large guest room, a new tile bath, and a third bedroom.

Jim DeRentis is recognized as Residential Properties’ Top Producing Sales Agent and the leading agent for sales over $1 million on the East Side. He has been a recipient of the Circle of Sales Excellence Platinum Plus Award each year since 2011 when he was named Rookie of the Year. For the past decade, Jim has been included on the “REALTrends Verified” list of the country’s top real estate professionals, and in 2020 he was named to “The 1000.” For the past four consecutive years, he has been the #1 individual agent in Rhode Island for transaction sides, achieving just under $89 million in transaction volume for 2023. Since 2022, he has held the ranking of the #1 agent in Rhode Island for transaction sides.

For more information about Jim DeRentis and to view his listings, please visit ThePVDRealEstateGuy.com.

