(WATCH) George W. Bush says Trump’s Republican Party is “Isolationist, Protectionist, and to a Certain Extent Nativist”

Former President George W. Bush spoke about the current state of the Republican party Tuesday on the Today Show and his assessment was not too kind.

Bush was asked by host Hoda Kotb to describe the current state of the Republican party. His response was spot on.

“I would describe it as isolationist, protectionist, and to a certain extent nativist,” Bush said.

When asked if he approved of the direction the GOP has taken in recent years, Bush said “It’s not exactly my vision,” Bush said. “But I’m just an old guy they put out to pasture.”

Bush, 74, also spoke about the riot at the Capitol building on Jan. 6th.

“It kind of made me sick,” he said. “Not kinda made me sick, it did make me sick. I felt ill. I just couldn’t believe it.

“But the truth of the matter is I was optimistic that we would survive that because I believe so strongly in the institutional stability of our country. And it did survive,” Bush said.

“What’s really troubling is how much misinformation there is, the capacity of the people to spread all kinds of untruth,” Bush said. “I don’t know what we’re going to do about that. I know what I’m doing about it. I don’t do Twitter or Facebook or any of that stuff.”

