Governor Gina Raimondo signed an executive order on Saturday morning mandating that all Rhode Islanders are to stay at home unless they are shopping for essentials. Food, gas, etc. The governor said that Rhode Islanders will be permitted to go on walks.

Raimondo also tightened the restrictions on groupings. No more than five people in Rhode Islanders may congregate together.

Overnight, Rhode Island has seen 36 new cases. 239 total cases. 29 hospitalizations and two deaths.

Starting on Monday all non critical retail businesses must close until April 13th. (a list is forthcoming)

developing…