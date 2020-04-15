Governor Gina Raimondo announced today that Rhode Island has 278 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings Rhode Island’s count to 3529. RIDOH also announced 7 additional COVID-19 associated fatalities.

Of these 7 people, 6 were nursing home residents. The age breakdown for these 7 people was as follows: 4 people in their 80s, 2 in their 90s and 1 in their 100s

There are currently 229 in hospital, 54 in ICU, 44 on vents and 168 people have been discharged from the hospital.

6,000+ Rhode Islanders are currently in quarantine, almost all of whom are safely at home. As a reminder, being in quarantine means you cannot leave home, not even for groceries. So to help them, the state has developed the capability to deliver 10s of 1000s of meals a day.

Meals on Wheels made 32K home deliveries – while senior centers and schools are distributing nearly 22K meals a day. These numbers continue to increase. This week, they will grow again as URI dining services launches its partnership with senior centers, delivering healthy dinners.

For those who don’t have a safe place to quarantine, the state has contracted with the Wyndham Hotel in Warwick, which currently has more than 200 beds reserved for people who are homeless or housing insecure. They have served 50 people already at this location.

Today the state is launching RIHavens.com – a new website that connects those in need of a safe space to quarantine with hotel rooms across the state offered at significantly discounted rates – as low as $25/night. Thanks to the RI Hospitality Association and more than 50 hotels.

The state is working on a robust delivery/concierge service so everyone has food/supplies they need. they’re exploring potential partnerships with companies like Uber/Lyft. and they’re working with colleges and universities to discuss potential of using dormitory space for frontline workers.

Raimondo issued a clarification on cross-border grocery shopping. “I need you to be smart. If you live 5 mins away from the closest store and it’s across border instead of driving 1/2 hour, go there and then stay in your house,” Raimondo said. “The less you leave your house, the safer we will all be.”