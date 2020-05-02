Governor Gina Raimondo today announced that Rhode Island has 327 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 9289. RIDOH also announced 17 additional COVID-19 associated fatalities bringing the total fatalities to 296.

There are currently 333 in the hospital, 80 in the ICU, 54 on vents and 531 people have been discharged from the hospital.

• Modeling: Today the state released two new models that show COVID-19’s trajectory in Rhode Island over the past month and potential scenarios for the next two weeks regarding hospitalizations. (See link below.)

The models indicate two significant shifts in the hospitalization rate in Rhode Island. The growth curve shifted around April 2nd, two weeks after the state’s first business closures (for restaurants and bars) were announced. The growth curve shifted again around April 14th from more linear growth to growth that is closer to a plateau. This second shift happened roughly two weeks after a stay-at-home order was issued for Rhode Island. The Governor and Dr. Alexander-Scott spoke about two possible scenarios for the next two weeks: one a gradually decreasing plateau, the other a more traditional bell curve.

• Rental assistance: Rhode Island has made $1.5 million in emergency rental assistance available to low-income renters who have been impacted by the COVID-19 emergency and are at immediate risk of homelessness. Those who qualify can receive a grant of up to $5,000 to support past due rent payments and other fees. Requirement information and details are available at HousingHelpRI.com or by calling 211.