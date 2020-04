Governor Gina Raimondo today announced that Rhode Island has 269 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 7708. RIDOH also announced 7 additional COVID-19 associated fatalities bringing the total fatalities to 266.

Of these 7 people, 1 in 50s, 1 in 60s, 1 in 70s, 1 in 80s, 3 in 90s. All 7 lived in congregate living/care settings.

There are currently 266 in the hospital, 81 in the ICU, 56 on vents and 452 people have been discharged from the hospital.