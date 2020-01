Tavern on Broadway will host a special “A Taste of Broadway” five-course dinner on Thursday, January 16th featuring dishes from five Broadway chefs paired with five beers from Two Roads Brewing Company.

The chefs are from Tavern, Binge BBQ, Boru Noodle Bar and Scratch Kitchen

And get this, it’s only $65 a person and that includes tax and gratuity!

Get your tickets today by calling (401) 619-5675 or stop into Tavern on Broadway!