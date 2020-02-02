A woman was killed and a man seriously injured Saturday afternoon after an SUV hit them in a yard on Ward Avenue in Middletown.

According to police, a 2011 Jeep Cherokee was backing out of a driveway at 46 Ward Avenue and hit them both in the yard of 47 Ward Avenue.

Police, fire and rescue responded to the accident site where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was transported to Newport Hospital with serious injuries.

Middletown police identified the operator of the vehicle as Christine Mouligne of Florida

Middletown Police are withholding releasing the victims names pending notification next of kin.