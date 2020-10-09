Online Application Available for Cold-Weather Equipment Reimbursement



Newport businesses interested in applying for the City’s Take It Outside grant program are being encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible in order to secure reimbursement for the procurement of tents, propane heaters, and jersey barriers.

Eligible restaurants and retailers can now apply for the program directly from the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/ TakeItOutside .

Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis and supplies are limited.

The program is part of a $75,000 grant award from the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation designed to help local businesses “Take it Outside” this fall.

The City plans to utilize the funds provide businesses full or partial reimbursement for the rental or purchase of portable heaters, tents, and personal protective equipment as a means to help local businesses weather the onset of colder temperatures.

In order to qualify, businesses must be located in Newport, be a retailer or restaurant, and have no more than 50 employees.