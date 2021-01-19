Rep. Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport), Rep. Terri Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown) and Rep. Deborah Ruggiero (D-Dist. 74, Jamestown, Middletown) on Sunday are hosting a virtual conversation with U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse on taming climate change under the Biden administration.

The public forum, which the legislators are offering in their roles as leaders of the Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus, will take place on Zoom Sunday, Jan. 24, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It is open to the public. Pre-registration is required for access, and is available here: https://forms.gle/j1uieBL5p2jZ4XA56.

The event will provide an opportunity for the public to learn about the future of federal climate change policy as the nation transitions to the Biden administration, and to ask questions of Senator Whitehouse, who has been a leading advocate in the Senate for climate initiatives. Questions for Senator Whitehouse can be submitted in advance on the registration form or by e-mail to Aquidneckclimate@gmail.com.

The Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus is a community group formed by Representatives Cortvriend and Carson to give voice to the importance of mitigating and adapting for the earth’s changing climate.