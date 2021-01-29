National COVID data which the Biden administration says was hidden by the Trump administration has been published for the first time.

Arizona, South Carolina, California, Rhode Island and New York are the nation’s worst hotspots in new cases per 100k, the report reveals. They all had more than 750 new infections per 100,000 people last week.

‘We are now sharing previously hidden weekly COVID-19 state profile reports with the public,’ said White House COVID-19 data director Cyrus Shahpar in a tweet.

Arizona, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Arkansas and Alabama have the highest death rates. The CDC predicts that more than 80,000 additional Americans will die of COVID-19 by February 20th.

The Trump administration had kept the weekly reports confidential, sharing them with state governors but not with the general public.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Americans should expect a “transparent, open and honest” response to the coronavirus under the Biden administration.