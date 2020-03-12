In light of recent public health concerns about the COVID-19 Coronavirus, recent state and federal government actions, and in abundance of caution, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County is postponing their Growing Together event that was scheduled for March 27, 2020 to a future date.

At the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County, nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of their members and staff. They will continue to closely follow the recommendations of U.S. Center for Disease Control and the State of Rhode Island, as well as stay up-to-date with local developments regarding the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus. Public health and wellness is truly a community-wide effort, and they take it seriously.

They anticipate re-scheduling Growing Together 2020 for this Fall, and will honor all sponsorships, tickets and advertisers. They have a truly special group of award recipients and want their community to be able to attend and celebrate their achievements together!

Volunteers of the Year – “The Dock Crew”

Terry Houlihan, Brian Garvey, Chuck Taylor, Ray Gomes, John Mizerek, Kevin Leber, Rob Henry, Carl Araujo, MichaelPage, Mike Ferreira, Andrew Palmer, Andrew Coleman, Behan Bros

Jacob Crowell Award – Cindy Marshall

David P. Leys, Jr. Memorial Award – Allen Corcoran

Outstanding Service – Gerry Willis

Outstanding Partner – Kate Brewster

Community Excellence Award – Gary Loftus

Distinguished Alumni – Kevin Smith