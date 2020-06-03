Lost your password?

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has elevated the charges against former police officer Derek Chauvin to second degree murder in the killing of George Floyd and has charged Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Keung and Tou Thao with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

All four now face a maximum of 40 years in prison.

Benjamin Crump, an attorney for the Floyd family, tweeted a statement saying that the family was gratified with the new charges.

