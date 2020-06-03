Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has elevated the charges against former police officer Derek Chauvin to second degree murder in the killing of George Floyd and has charged Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Keung and Tou Thao with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

All four now face a maximum of 40 years in prison.

Minnesota AG Ellison announces murder charge against Derek Chauvin elevated to second-degree murder and that 3 other former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd are charged with aiding and abetting murder; arrest warrants issued. pic.twitter.com/AwrIHh1mJw — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 3, 2020

Benjamin Crump, an attorney for the Floyd family, tweeted a statement saying that the family was gratified with the new charges.